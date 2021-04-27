A14 carriageway closed after lorry fuel tank ruptures

Updated

Published: 2:25 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM April 27, 2021

The A14 is closed at Nacton after a diesel spill from a broken down lorry - Credit: Suffolk police

There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the A14 at Nacton, after the fuel tank of a broken down lorry ruptured and caused a diesel spill.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service was called for assistance by police to the westbound carriageway of the A14 near junction 57 at 1.38pm today.

A lorry broke down just off the slip road onto the carriageway just after the Shell garage and officers have closed both the slip road and the westbound carriageway.

Traffic has now backed up past Levington and along Felixstowe Road — drivers are warned to avoid the area.