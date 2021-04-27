News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

A14 carriageway closed after lorry fuel tank ruptures

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 2:25 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 3:06 PM April 27, 2021
The A14 is closed at Nacton after a diesel spill from a broken down lorry

The A14 is closed at Nacton after a diesel spill from a broken down lorry - Credit: Suffolk police

There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the A14 at Nacton, after the fuel tank of a broken down lorry ruptured and caused a diesel spill.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service was called for assistance by police to the westbound carriageway of the A14 near junction 57 at 1.38pm today.

A lorry broke down just off the slip road onto the carriageway just after the Shell garage and officers have closed both the slip road and the westbound carriageway.

Traffic has now backed up past Levington and along Felixstowe Road — drivers are warned to avoid the area.

Ipswich Live
A14
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saturn Road incident

Ipswich street blocked after reports of petrol smell

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Pub-goers in Ipswich among country's biggest spenders after lockdown

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Jennings Bet in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich closed last year. Photo: Archant.

Rapidly growing pizza chain gets approval for Ipswich restaurant

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich

'It looked really bad' - neighbours describe house fire in Ipswich street

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon