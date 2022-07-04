News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman in 30s seriously injured after crash in south Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:11 PM July 4, 2022
Updated: 2:14 PM July 4, 2022
The crash happened in Holton St Mary, south Suffolk

The crash happened in Holton St Mary, south Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was left seriously injured after a two-car crash in south Suffolk.

The incident happened on the B1070 in in Holton St Mary, near East Bergholt, at 4.45pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

A silver Ford C-Max was travelling through the village towards Raydon when it was involved in a collision with a grey Ford Transit Courier.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed one person had been trapped in their vehicle as a result of the crash and the road was closed for several hours.

The driver of the Ford C-Max, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where she remains.

The driver of the Ford Transit, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident or anyone with CCTV or a dash camera footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/41777/22.

