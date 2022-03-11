Broken down car causes queues on the A14 at the Orwell Bridge

A broken-down car is causing congestion on the Orwell bridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Congestion is returning to normal after a car broke down on the Orwell Bridge.

Suffolk police confirmed they were on the scene dealing with the vehicle at 7.25am.

The car is was in lane two of the eastbound carriageway.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "We are just waiting for another unit to arrive and assist in removing the vehicle from the bridge.

"It should be cleared soon."

According to the AA traffic map, queues extended as far back as junction 57.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



