Broken down car causes queues on the A14 at the Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:01 AM March 11, 2022
The Orwell Bridge measures are to be discussed in Parliament in December. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A broken-down car is causing congestion on the Orwell bridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Congestion is returning to normal after a car broke down on the Orwell Bridge. 

Suffolk police confirmed they were on the scene dealing with the vehicle at 7.25am.

The car is was in lane two of the eastbound carriageway. 

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "We are just waiting for another unit to arrive and assist in removing the vehicle from the bridge.

"It should be cleared soon."

According to the AA traffic map, queues extended as far back as junction 57.

