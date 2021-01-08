Road closed as man seriously injured in car accident

Published: 7:13 PM January 8, 2021

Bucklesham Road in Foxhall has been closed by police

Bucklesham Road in Foxhall has been closed by police after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a car accident.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 5.25pm Friday, January 8, after receiving reports the man had been injured during the collision.

A spokeswoman said the man has been taken to hospital by ambulance and has suffered serious injuries.

The road remains closed while police remain on scene.



