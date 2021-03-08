Published: 10:18 AM March 8, 2021

The car overturned on the A14 westbound carriageway, near the Anglia Retail Park (stock image).

The driver of a car which flipped onto its roof on the A14 in the early hours of this morning has escaped with minor injuries.

Three fire engines, an ambulance and police were called to reports of an overturned vehicle on the westbound carriageway of the A14, near the Anglia Retail Park.

Police received the call shortly after 3am this morning and found a vehicle which had overturned on the embankment, near to the exit for the A1156.

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash, assisting police to make the scene safe and check over the driver.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the driver sustained minor injuries only and recovery for the vehicle was completed by around 5.30am.

Three fire engines, one from Ipswich East and two from Princes Street, attended the incident.

A spokesman said: "Three appliances were mobilised and upon arrival found a vehicle on its roof with no persons trapped.

"Fire service assisted police in making the scene safe."