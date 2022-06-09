Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk
- Credit: PA
Drivers are continuing to feel the pinch at the pump after fuel prices reached record highs – so where is the cheapest place to fill up in Suffolk?
The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 for the first time, according to data firm Experian Catalist, and prices could soon reach more than £2 per litre.
The PetrolPrices app has collated the cost of fuel at a number of forecourts – here are some of the cheapest prices reported in Suffolk towns over the past 48 hours.
Ipswich
Co-op, Nacton Road
Unleaded: 171.9p
Diesel: 180.9p
Felixstowe
Esso, High Road West
Unleaded: 174.9p
Diesel: 185.9p
Woodbridge
Shell, Grove Road (A12 southbound)
Unleaded: 179.9p
Diesel: 188.9p
Bury St Edmunds
Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way
Unleaded: 174.9p
Diesel: 184.9p
Newmarket
BP, Bury Road
Unleaded: 174.9p
Diesel: 184.9p
Sudbury
Sainsbury's, Great Cornard Road
Unleaded: 174.9p
Diesel: 179.9p
Lowestoft
Asda, Horn Hill
Unleaded: 174.7p
Diesel: 183.7p