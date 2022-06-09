Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk

Fuel prices are on the rise at petrol stations in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: PA

Drivers are continuing to feel the pinch at the pump after fuel prices reached record highs – so where is the cheapest place to fill up in Suffolk?

The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 for the first time, according to data firm Experian Catalist, and prices could soon reach more than £2 per litre.

The PetrolPrices app has collated the cost of fuel at a number of forecourts – here are some of the cheapest prices reported in Suffolk towns over the past 48 hours.

Ipswich

Co-op, Nacton Road

Unleaded: 171.9p

Diesel: 180.9p

Felixstowe

Esso, High Road West

Unleaded: 174.9p

Diesel: 185.9p

Woodbridge

Shell, Grove Road (A12 southbound)

Unleaded: 179.9p

Diesel: 188.9p

Bury St Edmunds

Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way

Unleaded: 174.9p

Diesel: 184.9p

Petrol prices at Wetherby Services on the A1, where the cost of a litre has exceeded £2 - Credit: PA

Newmarket

BP, Bury Road

Unleaded: 174.9p

Diesel: 184.9p

Sudbury

Sainsbury's, Great Cornard Road

Unleaded: 174.9p

Diesel: 179.9p

Lowestoft

Asda, Horn Hill

Unleaded: 174.7p

Diesel: 183.7p