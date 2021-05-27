Crash involving two cars and two lorries blocks A14
Published: 2:28 PM May 27, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A crash between two lorries and two cars has left the A14 blocked at Felixstowe.
The crash is understood to have happened on the approach to the Dock Spur roundabout at around 1.50pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that further details about the collision were not known at this time.
The delays are on the eastbound carriageway.
It is not clear if there have been any injuries.
You may also want to watch:
A rolling roadblock was put in place at 2pm.
Most Read
- 1 Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17
- 2 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
- 3 22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk
- 4 Chef's 'terrifying' allergic reaction to Nutella brought in to play centre
- 5 Kesgrave shooting trial jury hears from schoolgirl witness
- 6 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
- 7 Vaccine centre opens up for walk-ins in Ipswich
- 8 Almost 250,000 pieces of litter cleared from inside Ipswich pillbox
- 9 Couple open Suffolk Socks first store near Ipswich
- 10 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus