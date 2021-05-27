News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Crash involving two cars and two lorries blocks A14

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:28 PM May 27, 2021   
The collision is close to the Dock Spur roundabout

A crash between two lorries and two cars has left the A14 blocked at Felixstowe.

The crash is understood to have happened on the approach to the Dock Spur roundabout at around 1.50pm. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that further details about the collision were not known at this time. 

The delays are on the eastbound carriageway.

It is not clear if there have been any injuries. 

A rolling roadblock was put in place at 2pm. 



