Car and cyclist involved in crash on Ipswich roundabout

Published: 7:38 AM January 11, 2021

Police are at the scene of a crash at St Matthews roundabout in Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

A car and a cyclist have been involved in a crash in St Matthews Street in Ipswich.

Suffolk police are at the scene of the collision, which happened at the roundabout where Civic Drive and St Matthews Street meet.

Traffic appears to be coping well and there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

Police confirmed they remain on scene, but will be moving on shortly.



