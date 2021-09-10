Cyclist injured after collision with Hyundai at Ipswich roundabout

Published: 7:43 AM September 10, 2021

The collision happened at St Augustine's roundabout in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist has been injured following a collision with a Hyundai at a busy Ipswich roundabout.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to St Augustine's roundabout in Bucklesham Road at 6.48am on Friday.

The junction is one of the major routes from Ipswich town centre to the A12 and A14.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the ambulance service had been called and the cyclist is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Traffic is still able to pass by the incident and the road has not been closed by police.