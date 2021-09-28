News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich ahead of rush hour

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:32 PM September 28, 2021    Updated: 4:55 PM September 28, 2021
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Motorists have formed queues at the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Lengthy queues have formed on the Orwell Bridge just outside of Ipswich ahead of rush hour.

Traffic cameras have pictured vehicles at a standstill at junctions 56 and 57 on the A14.

According to the AA Traffic Map, motorists have queued as far back as the interchange for the A12 on the westbound carriageway.

Traffic has built up ahead of the Orwell Bridge

Traffic has built up ahead of the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Highways England

There is also traffic on the eastbound carriageway stretching back to the junction for Wherstead.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers were at the scene to recover a broken down vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
A14
Ipswich News
A14 Suffolk News
Orwell Bridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich

A14

Police find cannabis growing by the side of A14

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Pastor Tom Scrivens at the newly opened Hope Centre Church.

Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon