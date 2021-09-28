Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich ahead of rush hour

Updated

Published: 4:32 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 4:55 PM September 28, 2021

Motorists have formed queues at the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Lengthy queues have formed on the Orwell Bridge just outside of Ipswich ahead of rush hour.

Traffic cameras have pictured vehicles at a standstill at junctions 56 and 57 on the A14.

According to the AA Traffic Map, motorists have queued as far back as the interchange for the A12 on the westbound carriageway.

Traffic has built up ahead of the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Highways England

There is also traffic on the eastbound carriageway stretching back to the junction for Wherstead.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers were at the scene to recover a broken down vehicle.