'Extremely unsafe' – drivers mount paths to avoid Ipswich road closures

Published: 7:00 PM April 8, 2021 Updated: 7:29 PM April 8, 2021

A DHL delivery van appears to drive around planters designed to close Jovian Way, Ipswich to traffic - Credit: Dale MacDonald

Drivers have been seen mounting Ipswich pavements to avoid new road closures - with their actions branded "extremely unsafe".

Suffolk County Council installed new planters in Jovian Way on Wednesday, April 7 after 77% of residents backed a trial road closure.

The majority of the 55 residents, like Louise Hannah, were fed up of drivers using their street as a "rat run" to reach Aldi, Morrisons and the A14.

"Lots of us voted for it to happen," she said.

"Too many people are speeding around here, damaging our cars and endangering the lives of many."

However, Suffolk County Council said it was "disappointing to see vehicles mounting the footway to gain access" - dubbing motorists' actions as "extremely unsafe" and "illegal".

One picture showed a yellow DHL delivery van appearing to drive around the bollards. The courier firm has been contacted for comment.

The county council is now working to install additional planters and bollards to stop further anti-social driving.

However, a spokesman said: "In the meantime, we would like to remind road users that these planters have been put in place for a trial period and access is prohibited."

Despite the widespread support for the scheme, 21% opposed the trial.

North Ipswich resident Declan Willett said the move caused problems for the majority of motorists using roads in the area, particularly bin lorries.

A car is seen around the planters in Jovian Way, Ipswich - Credit: Dale MacDonald

Ms Hannah acknowledged that there are no warning signs coming into the road, although she suspects many drivers would ignore them anyway.

A truck driving into Jovian Way, in Ipswich, before the road was closed. - Credit: Rick Cooper

The road closure will be in place for 18 months while Suffolk County Council gets feedback and then decides whether to extend it.

