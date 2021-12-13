News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Orwell Bridge reopens after incident but search for man continues

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:34 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 9:40 PM December 13, 2021
The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after emergency services attended an incident on the A14 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Traffic on the Orwell Bridge was stopped temporarily while emergency services dealt with an incident this evening.  

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that all lanes were closed but have since reopened. 

Suffolk police has so far comment any further on the incident. 

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have mobilised a drone to help police locate a man."

A 'stop' call was made at 8.55pm by the fire service.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A14
Orwell Bridge News
A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

