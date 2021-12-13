Orwell Bridge reopens after incident but search for man continues

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after emergency services attended an incident on the A14 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Traffic on the Orwell Bridge was stopped temporarily while emergency services dealt with an incident this evening.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that all lanes were closed but have since reopened.

Suffolk police has so far comment any further on the incident.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have mobilised a drone to help police locate a man."

A 'stop' call was made at 8.55pm by the fire service.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.