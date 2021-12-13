Orwell Bridge reopens after incident but search for man continues
Published: 8:34 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 9:40 PM December 13, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Traffic on the Orwell Bridge was stopped temporarily while emergency services dealt with an incident this evening.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that all lanes were closed but have since reopened.
Suffolk police has so far comment any further on the incident.
A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have mobilised a drone to help police locate a man."
A 'stop' call was made at 8.55pm by the fire service.
