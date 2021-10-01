Ipswich Park and Ride and bus services affected by driver shortages
- Credit: Paul Geater
Commuters heading to and from Ipswich will see a number of services suspended "until further notice" due to ongoing driver shortage.
First Suffolk in Ipswich has made the "difficult decision" to suspend 22 services from Monday (October 4) as they are experiencing difficulties with staff shortages.
A statement on the First Suffolk website reads: "Due to the current national driver shortage that is affecting all transport sectors, unfortunately we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel a small number of journeys on a very small number of our Ipswich Reds and Ipswich Park and Ride services on a temporary basis while we work hard to recruit and train new drivers."
"Along with many other industries, bus operators across the country are experiencing a severe shortage of staff, leaving us in the unfortunate position that we do not have enough drivers to operate our routes each day.
"In deciding which journeys should be temporarily suspended, we have taken into account a wide range of factors including detailed analysis of ongoing passenger data for each journey in order to aim to minimise the inconvenience caused."
The 22 services that have been cancelled are as follows:
Felixstowe Flyers X7/75
- X7 - 6.59am from Felixstowe, Grange Farm to Ipswich, Old Cattle Market
- 75 - 8.20am from Ipswich, Old Cattle Market to Felixstowe, Grange Farm
- 75 - 9.25am from Felixstowe, Grange Farm to Ipswich, Old Cattle Market
- X7 - 1pm from Ipswich, Old Cattle Market to Felixstowe, Grange Farm
- X7 - 1.35pm from Felixstowe, Grange Farm to Ipswich, Old Cattle Market
- X7 - 3pm from Ipswich, Old Cattle Market to Felixstowe, Grange Farm
- X7 - 3.55pm from Felixstowe, Grange Farm to Ipswich, Old Cattle Market
- X7 - 5.10pm from Ipswich, Old Cattle Market to Felixstowe, Grange Farm
Ipswich Park and Ride
- 7.20am from London Road Park and Ride to Martlesham Park and Ride
- 8.55am from London Road Park and Ride to Martlesham Park and Ride
- 9.45am from Martlesham Park and Ride to London Road Park and Ride
- 10.30am from London Road Park and Ride to Martlesham Park and Ride
- 11.15am from Martlesham Park and Ride to London Road Park and Ride
- 12pm from London Road Park and Ride to Martlesham Park and Ride
- 12.45pm from Martlesham Park and Ride to London Road Park and Ride
- 1.30pm from London Road Park and Ride to Martlesham Park and Ride
- 2.15pm from Martlesham Park and Ride to London Road Park and Ride
- 3pm from London Road Park and Ride to Martlesham Park and Ride
- 3.45pm from Martlesham Park and Ride to London Road Park and Ride
- 4.30pm from London Road Park and Ride to Martlesham Park and Ride
- 5.15pm from Martlesham Park and Ride to London Road Park and Ride
- 6.05pm from London Road Park and Ride to Martlesham Park and Ride