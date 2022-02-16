Replacement buses for five weekends for trains between Ipswich and London

Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street will be affected - Credit: Archant

Rail replacement buses will be running for part of train journeys between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street starting this week for the next five weekends.

Network Rail Engineers will be upgrading the track between Maryland and Forest Gate to help solve issues with flooding that have previously caused delays.

They will also be replacing part of the track.

But the works mean Greater Anglia trains will not run between Shenfield and Liverpool Street, with buses running instead between Shenfield and Newbury Park Underground station.

Tickets will be valid for the Underground service between Newbury Park and Liverpool Street.

Work will take place on February 19, 20 and 27 and March 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: "We are always working to drive down delays for our passengers and freight partners.

"In this case we are improving drainage in an area which has historically been prone to flood-related delays, reducing the possibility of problems in future.

"The upgraded drainage will also help to extend the life of the new track we are installing as part of the work.

"All in all, we are boosting reliability along one of the busiest stretches of line on Anglia."

Jamie Burles, managing director at Greater Anglia, added: "Network Rail’s track renewals and drainage improvements on this critical part of the railway will help to keep our trains running on time.

"We’ll be operating a rail replacement bus service while the work takes place, so customers will be able to complete their journeys. Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys.

"We’d like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding."