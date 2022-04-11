News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New hourly tariff to be introduced at Suffolk train station car parks

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:21 PM April 11, 2022
Updated: 2:37 PM April 11, 2022
A new hourly pay tariff has been introduced at a number of Suffolk train stations including Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new parking system has been introduced at some Suffolk train stations to allow passengers a cheaper option if they do not plan to park all day. 

Greater Anglia has introduced the new hourly pay tariff and will give people the option to park for up to four hours for £1 an hour, making it ideal for shorter trips or for people visiting places near stations. 

The new system has been introduced at 31 train stations, including Ipswich, making it easier and quicker to pay up to 24 hours after parking.

All the chosen stations have automatic number plate recognition. 

In addition, Greater Anglia will also be introducing an hourly tariff at Hockley, Lowestoft and Stowmarket, where customers will be able to pay for parking using pay by phone method.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia asset management director said: “By introducing a new cheaper short-stay hourly tariff at our car parks, we hope people will consider taking the train for short trips to nearby towns such as between Ipswich and Colchester, or Diss and Norwich, or even Cambridge North to Cambridge.

“Replacing a car journey with a train journey is better for the environment by cutting potential carbon emissions and reduces congestion on our roads and in our towns.”

Suffolk Live News
Greater Anglia
Suffolk

