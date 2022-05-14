News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
What roads will be closed for the Ipswich Twilight Race today?

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:34 AM May 14, 2022
The Ipswich Twilight Run will be taking place around the Marina from 1.30pm to 2pm

The Ipswich Twilight Race will be taking place around the Marina from 1.30pm to 6.30pm - Credit: Timothy Bradford

The Ipswich Twilight Race will be taking place today, and some roads around the Waterfront will be closed this afternoon.

Organised by Jaffa Ipswich Running Club, the Twilight Race will see hundreds of runners competing in a race around the Marina, crossing over the water at the lock gates.  

But how will the run affect other people in Ipswich town centre?

All the roads being raced on will be closed from 1.30pm to 6:30pm but access for pedestrians and cyclists will still be available. All local businesses have been informed. 

Runners will be starting from Regatta Quay, outside Pizza Express on the Waterfront, at 2pm with additional successive waves of competitors starting until 5.30pm.

They will make their way down Common Quay, Wherry Quay and Neptune Quay, before continuing down past the University of Suffolk's Waterfront buildings to Ship Launch Road.

The runners will then cross the lock gates and make their way down the Island, along St Peters Dock, before returning to the start point. 

Prizes will be presented from 6pm, at Race HQ at the University of Suffolk's Waterfront building. 

