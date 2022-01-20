News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Major road into Ipswich partially blocked after three-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:45 PM January 20, 2022
The A1071 in Hitlesham is partially blocked after a three vehicle crash

The A1071 in Hitlesham is partially blocked after a three vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving three vehicles has left a major road into Ipswich partially blocked. 

Officers were called to the crash involving a Volkswagen Touareg, BMW and Renault Megane on the A1071 near Hintlesham just after 1pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No injuries have been reported and the drivers are exchanging details."

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

