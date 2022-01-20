Major road into Ipswich partially blocked after three-vehicle crash

The A1071 in Hitlesham is partially blocked after a three vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving three vehicles has left a major road into Ipswich partially blocked.

Officers were called to the crash involving a Volkswagen Touareg, BMW and Renault Megane on the A1071 near Hintlesham just after 1pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No injuries have been reported and the drivers are exchanging details."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



