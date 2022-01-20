Major road into Ipswich partially blocked after three-vehicle crash
Published: 2:45 PM January 20, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A crash involving three vehicles has left a major road into Ipswich partially blocked.
Officers were called to the crash involving a Volkswagen Touareg, BMW and Renault Megane on the A1071 near Hintlesham just after 1pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No injuries have been reported and the drivers are exchanging details."
