Ipswich bus route disrupted due to roadworks

A bus service in Ipswich will be diverted from its usual route while a road is being resurfaced.

Due to Henley Road being closed between December 1 and December 10 the First 116 bus service will be affected.

The diversion route the service will take is as follows:

From Ipswich:

Usual route along Henley Road until junction with Valley Road.

Turn right onto Valley Road and then first exit on the roundabout onto Westerfield Road and continue past rail station to the village.

Turn left into Lower Road and follow to the end.

At the junction turn right onto Henley Road to resume the usual route.

From Debenham: