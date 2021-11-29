News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich bus route disrupted due to roadworks

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:11 PM November 29, 2021
Not all First Eastern Counties' buses can take wheelchair-users.

Ipswich bus service to be disrupted due to roadworks - Credit: Archant

A bus service in Ipswich will be diverted from its usual route while a road is being resurfaced.

Due to Henley Road being closed between December 1 and December 10 the First 116 bus service will be affected. 

The diversion route the service will take is as follows: 

From Ipswich:

  • Usual route along Henley Road until junction with Valley Road.
  • Turn right onto Valley Road and then first exit on the roundabout onto Westerfield Road and continue past rail station to the village. 
  • Turn left into Lower Road and follow to the end. 
  • At the junction turn right onto Henley Road to resume the usual route. 

From Debenham:

  • Reverse of the above, the left turn into Lower Road is at the point where the 30mph limit comes into force as you approach Ipswich. 

