Ipswich bus route disrupted due to roadworks
Published: 4:11 PM November 29, 2021
A bus service in Ipswich will be diverted from its usual route while a road is being resurfaced.
Due to Henley Road being closed between December 1 and December 10 the First 116 bus service will be affected.
The diversion route the service will take is as follows:
From Ipswich:
- Usual route along Henley Road until junction with Valley Road.
- Turn right onto Valley Road and then first exit on the roundabout onto Westerfield Road and continue past rail station to the village.
- Turn left into Lower Road and follow to the end.
- At the junction turn right onto Henley Road to resume the usual route.
From Debenham:
- Reverse of the above, the left turn into Lower Road is at the point where the 30mph limit comes into force as you approach Ipswich.
