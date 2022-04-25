News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Car overturns after accident near Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:20 AM April 25, 2022
Emergency services were called to a crash near Stoke Bridge yesterday

Emergency services were called to a crash near Stoke Bridge yesterday

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in a busy Ipswich road which left one vehicle on its roof. 

Firefighters, officers and ambulance crews were called to the crash near Stoke Bridge at about 5.15pm on Sunday, April 24. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to assist with a two-vehicle crash by Suffolk police with one car on its roof.

A car overturned as a result of the crash near Stoke Bridge

A car overturned as a result of the crash near Stoke Bridge

"Nobody was trapped within the vehicles but crews assisted to make the scene safe."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

