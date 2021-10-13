News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Major road into Ipswich closed as essential works carried out

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:05 AM October 13, 2021   
Felixstowe is set for weeks of roadworks

Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed for two days as works are carried out - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Part of a major road in Ipswich will be closed for two days, with drivers having to take an eight minute diversion. 

The B1075 which joins with Foxhall Road, a main link into the town, will be closed from today, Wednesday, October 13 until Friday, October 15. 

The road will be closed near the junction of Spring Road and Warwick Road as Anglian Water carry out essential works. 

Because of the works, drivers heading into town will not be able to join St Helen's Street or Spring Road while the works are taking place.

A 1.8 mile diversion route will be in place which should take around eight minutes. 

