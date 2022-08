Foxhall Road outside Ipswich has been closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road connecting Ipswich and the A12 has been closed by police after a crash.

Suffolk police posted on Twitter that Foxhall Road, between the junctions with the A12 and Bell Lane, was shut due to an earlier collision.

Police shared details of the road closure at 9.18am on Thursday.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.