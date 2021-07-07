Crash involving car and cyclist near Holywells Park in Ipswich
Published: 6:36 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 7:55 PM July 7, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A cyclist and a car were involved in a collision near Holywells Park in Ipswich during this evening's rush hour.
The incident happened on Bishops Hill at around 5.50pm, Suffolk police said.
A police spokesman confirmed a cyclist and car had collided and officers remain at the scene.
However, the spokesman was unable to confirm the conditions of the cyclist and driver of the vehicle.