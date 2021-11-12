Rail services in Suffolk delayed after sheep escape onto tracks
Published: 2:39 PM November 12, 2021
Rail services between Ipswich and Peterborough were delayed after sheep escaped onto the tracks.
Greater Anglia confirmed on Twitter that the 11.50am service from the Cambridgeshire city would arrive in Suffolk's county town 10 minutes late.
The firm did not reveal where along the route the sheep blocked the train.
