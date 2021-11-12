News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rail services in Suffolk delayed after sheep escape onto tracks

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:39 PM November 12, 2021
Ipswich railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trains from Peterborough to Ipswich were delayed after sheep blocked the tracks

Rail services between Ipswich and Peterborough were delayed after sheep escaped onto the tracks.

Greater Anglia confirmed on Twitter that the 11.50am service from the Cambridgeshire city would arrive in Suffolk's county town 10 minutes late.

The firm did not reveal where along the route the sheep blocked the train.

For more details of closures, check the latest updates on Greater Anglia's website.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

