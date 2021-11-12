Rail services in Suffolk delayed after sheep escape onto tracks

Trains from Peterborough to Ipswich were delayed after sheep blocked the tracks

Rail services between Ipswich and Peterborough were delayed after sheep escaped onto the tracks.

Greater Anglia confirmed on Twitter that the 11.50am service from the Cambridgeshire city would arrive in Suffolk's county town 10 minutes late.

11:50 Peterborough to Ipswich is expected to be 10 minutes late.



This is due to sheep on the railway earlier today. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) November 12, 2021

The firm did not reveal where along the route the sheep blocked the train.

