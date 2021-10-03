'Fix me I'm broken' - graffiti plea over potholes

Published: 6:00 AM October 3, 2021

A decorated pothole in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich near Wickes, Kwik-Fit and Matalan. - Credit: Ryan Ostler

Ipswich residents have decorated potholes with love hearts in an attempt to draw attention to the state of their road.

This orange sign says "less Covid more on roads," also with a love heart - Credit: Ryan Ostler

Orange spray paint has been daubed around the potholes in Ranelagh Road with slogans including "fix me I'm broken".

The graffiti has now been removed by workers from Ipswich Borough Council and teams from Suffolk Highways are due to attend in coming days to address the growing issue of potholes in the street.

Damaged road with orange writing in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich - Credit: Ryan Ostler





The potholes in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich - Credit: Ryan Ostler

A Suffolk County Council spokeswoman said: "Ipswich Borough Council has removed the graffiti and we are due to be attending site soon to repair the defect which meets our Highway Maintenance Operational Plan (HMOP) criteria.

"The other road defects do not currently require action; however, will continue to be monitored.

Several small potholes with a big heart in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich - Credit: Ryan Ostler

"We discourage anyone from defacing the highway, this can take several hours to repair remedy and is costly to clear."

