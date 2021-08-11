News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire and ambulance crews on scene of Ipswich crash

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:35 PM August 11, 2021   
Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of the crash in Spring Road

A busy road in and out of Ipswich town centre is partially blocked as police, fire and ambulance crews respond to a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Spring Road, by the junction with St John's Road, around 3.35pm today (August 11).

Ambulance crews and three fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street have also been called.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Suzuki Swift.

She added those involved have suffered injuries, although was unable to confirm their severity.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.


