Warning over train delays at Ipswich after fallen tree on tracks

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:40 AM August 10, 2021   
There are delays on the rail lines caused by over-running engineering works at Ipswich. Picture:Sara

Train services to and from Ipswich delayed after tree fallen onto tracks

Delays and cancellations are expected between Ipswich and Lowestoft after a tree has fallen on the tracks near Woodbridge. 

Greater Anglia has said that the 7.35 from Ipswich to Lowestoft has been cancelled and that more peak time services may be affected.

Network Rail engineers are on route to the site to investigate and attempt to remove the tree.

It is unsure how long it will take to remove the tree so there could be subsequent delays and cancellations. 


