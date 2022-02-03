News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich footpath temporarily closed due to falling masonry

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:18 PM February 3, 2022
The footpath connecting Woodbridge Road and St Helen's Street in Ipswich has been closed

The footpath connecting Woodbridge Road and St Helen's Street in Ipswich has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

A footpath in east Ipswich has been temporarily closed due to the danger of falling masonry.

The pathway between St Helen's Street and Woodbridge Road, which includes a side entrance to St Helen's Primary School, has been sealed with barriers off by Suffolk Highways.

In a Twitter post, Suffolk Highways has revealed the closure is due to masonry falling from near the church.

It is not clear how long the closure will be in place for.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter: "For the safety of all, please do not remove the barriers or access the footpath until repairs are complete."

