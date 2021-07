Published: 12:34 PM July 12, 2021

A lane was closed on the Orwell Bridge to fix a pothole - Credit: Gregg Brown

One lane of the A14 on the Orwell Bridge had to be shut after a pothole emerged.

Police were called to the pothole to assist with the lane closure to allow Suffolk Highways to fix the problem.

Repair works have been carried out on the eastbound carriageway and all lanes are now reopen.