Delays at Copdock Interchange after broken-down lorry blocks lane

A broken down lorry is blocking one lane of traffic at the Copdock Interchange where the A12 meets the A14 outside Ipswich - Credit: IAG

A broken down lorry is blocking one lane of traffic at the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich.

Police were called to the roundabout, where the A12 meets the A14 outside Ipswich, at 8.20am today.

Recovery has arrived at the scene - Credit: IAG

According to police, one lane two is closed and recovery has arrived on the scene.

Lane two is closed at the Copdock Interchange - Credit: IAG

Lane one remains open and traffic is slowly moving through the busy interchange.

The AA traffic map is suggesting drivers have started to queue in the area.