Broken down lorry on Orwell Bridge causes queues to Copdock roundabout

Holly Hume

Published: 4:54 PM May 17, 2021    Updated: 5:00 PM May 17, 2021
The current delays at Copdock after a lorry breakdown on the A14

The current delays at Copdock after a lorry breakdown on the A14 - Credit: Highways England

Traffic on the A14 has built up into rush hour after a lorry broke down on the Orwell Bridge, causing delays back to Copdock roundabout. 

Police called to the scene shortly before 2pm to reports a lorry had broken down in the eastbound carriageway. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are currently on scene until recovery arrives.

Congestion stretches back to beyond the Copdock Interchange and up the A12.

A14
Orwell Bridge News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
