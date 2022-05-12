Road in village near Ipswich closed due to burst water main

A burst water main has led to Lower Road in Westerfield being closed - Credit: Google Maps

A road in Westerfield, near Ipswich, has been closed due to a burst water main.

The incident happened in Lower Road, to the west of the village.

Lower Road in Westerfield is currently closed between Henley Road & the B1077 Westerfield Road due to a burst water main. @AnglianWater are in attendance and dealing with the issue, but the road could remain closed into the early evening. @Suff_highways — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) May 12, 2022

Lower Road is currently closed between Henley Road and the B1077 Westerfield Road.

Anglian Water engineers are in attendance at the scene of the incident and are dealing with the issue.

However, Suffolk police warned repairs could take a while and that the road could be closed into the early evening.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.