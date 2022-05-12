Road in village near Ipswich closed due to burst water main
Published: 3:53 PM May 12, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A road in Westerfield, near Ipswich, has been closed due to a burst water main.
The incident happened in Lower Road, to the west of the village.
Lower Road is currently closed between Henley Road and the B1077 Westerfield Road.
Anglian Water engineers are in attendance at the scene of the incident and are dealing with the issue.
However, Suffolk police warned repairs could take a while and that the road could be closed into the early evening.
