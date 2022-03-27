Man taken to hospital after motorcycle accident in Ipswich
Published: 2:09 PM March 27, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been taken to hospital after coming off a motorbike in Ipswich.
The incident happened in Belstead Road at approximately 1.30pm today.
Suffolk police were called to the incident at 1.25pm. The ambulance service also responded.
A man was taken to hospital for treatment, though the extent of the injuries were not clear.
The road was not closed, although the AA travel map is currently reporting a small amount of congestion there.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.