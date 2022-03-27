Man taken to hospital after motorcycle accident in Ipswich

The incident happened in Belstead Road Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after coming off a motorbike in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Belstead Road at approximately 1.30pm today.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 1.25pm. The ambulance service also responded.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment, though the extent of the injuries were not clear.

The road was not closed, although the AA travel map is currently reporting a small amount of congestion there.

