A12 at Aldi cleared after two car crash

Holly Hume

Published: 12:47 PM April 15, 2021    Updated: 12:52 PM April 15, 2021
The A12 northbound carriageway is blocked by Martlesham Aldi

The A12 northbound carriageway is blocked by Martlesham Aldi - Credit: Google Streetview

The A12 roundabout next to Aldi in Martlesham has been cleared after a crash involving two cars this morning.

Suffolk police were called at 11.05am today after reports of a collision involving two cars.

Lane one of the northbound carriageway was closed on the approach to the roundabout and an ambulance was called to the scene.

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured.

Three fire engines also attended but have now been stood down.

