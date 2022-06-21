News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ambulance called as car crashes into lamppost in busy Ipswich road

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:35 PM June 21, 2022
Police and ambulance crews are attending a crash in Nacton Road

Police and ambulance crews are attending a crash in Nacton Road - Credit: Google Maps

Ambulance crews have been called to a car that crashed into a lamppost in a busy Ipswich road.

Emergency services were called at about 1.40pm today, June 21, to a single-vehicle collision in Nacton Road at the junction with Landseer Road.

According to police, a driver and two passengers were inside a car that crashed into a lamppost.

An ambulance is at the scene and police are assisting with directing traffic.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.


