Ambulance called as car crashes into lamppost in busy Ipswich road

Ambulance crews have been called to a car that crashed into a lamppost in a busy Ipswich road.

Emergency services were called at about 1.40pm today, June 21, to a single-vehicle collision in Nacton Road at the junction with Landseer Road.

According to police, a driver and two passengers were inside a car that crashed into a lamppost.

An ambulance is at the scene and police are assisting with directing traffic.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.



