Ambulance called as car crashes into lamppost in busy Ipswich road
Published: 2:35 PM June 21, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Ambulance crews have been called to a car that crashed into a lamppost in a busy Ipswich road.
Emergency services were called at about 1.40pm today, June 21, to a single-vehicle collision in Nacton Road at the junction with Landseer Road.
According to police, a driver and two passengers were inside a car that crashed into a lamppost.
An ambulance is at the scene and police are assisting with directing traffic.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.