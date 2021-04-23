News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist and car crash on major Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:43 PM April 23, 2021   
The collision happened on Norwich Road 

The collision happened on Norwich Road - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist and car have collided on a major Ipswich road this afternoon. 

Police were called to Norwich Road at 3.50pm following reports of a collision close to the Antonio Giovanni hairdressers. 

A Ford Fusion and a cyclist were involved in the collision.

The East of England Ambulance service were also called to the scene. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the cyclist was believed to have suffered minor injuries. 

You may also want to watch:

The car is currently being moved from the scene.  


Most Read

  1. 1 Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident
  2. 2 Cage fighter Alex Reid jailed after OUR story exposes lie in insurance claim
  3. 3 Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach
  1. 4 Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27
  2. 5 Isaacs to trial outside table bookings after quayside drinkers cause chaos
  3. 6 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
  4. 7 Does Ipswich Debenhams building have a future after sale?
  5. 8 Ipswich Debenhams to close on May 4 after the building is sold
  6. 9 Ipswich sees second highest rise in UK for non-essential shop visits
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mum of four, Clare Skinner, is urging women to have a smear test after being diagnosed with termina

Husband pays tribute to 'soulmate' and mum-of-four after cancer death

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Hubbard Products factory

New Ipswich factory completed in six months at Futura Park

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich man Dwayne Farrell was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 18 months

Ipswich Crown Court

Man who threatened to petrol bomb ex-girlfriend's home is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
People flocked to Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing. Picture: Sara

'Concerns' raised after police disperse drinkers outside Ipswich pub

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus