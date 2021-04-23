Cyclist and car crash on major Ipswich road
Published: 5:43 PM April 23, 2021
A cyclist and car have collided on a major Ipswich road this afternoon.
Police were called to Norwich Road at 3.50pm following reports of a collision close to the Antonio Giovanni hairdressers.
A Ford Fusion and a cyclist were involved in the collision.
The East of England Ambulance service were also called to the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the cyclist was believed to have suffered minor injuries.
The car is currently being moved from the scene.
