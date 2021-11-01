News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
One person taken to hospital after three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:58 AM November 1, 2021
One person has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash in Ipswich 

One person has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital with whiplash following a three vehicle collision in Ipswich. 

Police were called to crash between the Westerfield roundabout and Henley Road traffic lights just before 7.50am this morning. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said two vehicles are waiting for recovery off the road. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


