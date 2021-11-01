One person taken to hospital after three vehicle crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital with whiplash following a three vehicle collision in Ipswich.

Police were called to crash between the Westerfield roundabout and Henley Road traffic lights just before 7.50am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said two vehicles are waiting for recovery off the road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

