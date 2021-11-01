One person taken to hospital after three vehicle crash
Published: 9:58 AM November 1, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One person has been taken to hospital with whiplash following a three vehicle collision in Ipswich.
Police were called to crash between the Westerfield roundabout and Henley Road traffic lights just before 7.50am this morning.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said two vehicles are waiting for recovery off the road.
