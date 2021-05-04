Strong winds force speed restrictions on Orwell Bridge

Published: 7:52 AM May 4, 2021

Motorists will have to stick to 40MPH on the Orwell Bridge this morning - Credit: Archant

Highways England has said it will be turning on its speed restrictions on the Orwell Bridge this morning due to strong winds expected this this morning.

The bridge's speed limit will be 40mph between 9.30am and 4pm.

Highways England tweeted: "The bridge will be remain open but please keep to the speeds shown on the bridge."

Speed restrictions had previously been in place on Monday evening between 6.30pm and midnight due to strong winds.

It was the first time that such restrictions had been used since electronic speed limit signs were installed earlier in the year.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind remains in place across Suffolk until 10am.