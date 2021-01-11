Overturned car blocks Ipswich road
Published: 5:59 PM January 11, 2021
- Credit: Google
A driver was taken to hospital for checks after their car overturned and landed on its roof in the middle of an Ipswich street.
Radcliffe Drive, in the Chantry area of Ipswich, was blocked following the crash, which happened at about 3pm on Monday.
Police were called to reports of an overturned silver Audi A5.
Upon arrival, the occupants of the car were free from the wreckage, and it appeared no-one had suffered any serious injury.
However, the driver of the car was taken to hospital for a check-up.
Suffolk Highways was called to be made aware of damage to the road surface, upon which oil had also leaked.
Police said recovery of the vehicle was also arranged.
