Rail services in Suffolk affected after person hit by train

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:44 PM March 28, 2022
A person has been hit by a train between Stowmarket in Suffolk and Norwich in Norfolk

Rail services in Suffolk have been affected after a person was hit by a train between Stowmarket and Norwich. 

Greater Anglia warned on Twitter services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The firm said on social media: "Disruption is expected until further notice."

Network Rail engineers and emergency services have been called to the scene.

It is likely that this incident will impact trains between Ipswich to Norwich.

Police have been approached for comment. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

