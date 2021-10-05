News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police issue flood warning to drivers on Suffolk roads

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:55 AM October 5, 2021   
Orwell bridge taken from ipswich masked by heavy rainfall

Heavy rain hit across the country last night - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Police have urged drivers to be careful after heavy rain hit Suffolk, causing travel disruption across the region. 

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted this morning to say there have already been five weather related incidents this morning. 

Officers said: "Drive to the conditions not the speed limit.

"Lots of standing water in places. Be careful out there people"

As a result of spray on the roads, slow moving traffic is to be expected across the county and roads could be flooded due to heavy downpours.

Travellers should also be warned that bus and train services could be impacted with journey times taking longer.

Suffolk Highways also warned drivers not drive through flood water.

The agency tweeted: "With the recent wet weather, we are receiving reports of localised flooding.

"Please do not drive through floodwater, it is always safer to find an alternative route.

"Allow additional time for surface water to clear before reporting to us."

