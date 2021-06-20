Orwell Bridge: Road block removed as person safely off bridge

Published: 8:44 PM June 20, 2021 Updated: 9:24 PM June 20, 2021

Police are with a person in distress on the Orwell Bridge. - Credit: citizenside.com/Mick Webb

A person in distress on the Orwell Bridge is now safe and the road block has been removed.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the female was off the bridge and had been left in the care of friends.

There had been a rolling road block on the eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge as police tried to help the person who was upset.

The road block caused standstill traffic.

The police spokesperson said they had received a report of a person on the bridge being upset and tried to locate them.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.



