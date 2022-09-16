Severe delays on A14 after two-vehicle crash at Orwell Bridge

A two-vehicle crash is causing severe delays at the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Archant

There are severe delays on the A14 after a two-vehicle crash at the Orwell Bridge.

The incident happened at about 7.50am today, September 16 in the eastbound carriageway.

Suffolk police are in attendance at the scene.

The AA Traffic Map is showing severe delays of 39 minutes and building, with traffic backed up to the Copdock Interchange.

An earlier breakdown in the westbound carriageway at the Orwell Bridge was confirmed as cleared by 7.50am.