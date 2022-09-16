News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Severe delays on A14 after two-vehicle crash at Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:05 AM September 16, 2022
Updated: 8:32 AM September 16, 2022
GALLERY: A beautiful day on the Shotley Penninsula. orwell bridge

A two-vehicle crash is causing severe delays at the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Archant

There are severe delays on the A14 after a two-vehicle crash at the Orwell Bridge.

The incident happened at about 7.50am today, September 16 in the eastbound carriageway.

Suffolk police are in attendance at the scene.

The AA Traffic Map is showing severe delays of 39 minutes and building, with traffic backed up to the Copdock Interchange.

An earlier breakdown in the westbound carriageway at the Orwell Bridge was confirmed as cleared by 7.50am.

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

L-R: Gus Chrysomalis, Frank McFadden and Steven Wells.

Food and Drink

New owners of Shamrock pub to make venue 'second home' for punters

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
Charles Chatfield and his daughter.

Housing News

Ipswich man slams 'unfit for purpose' home after asbestos test

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened after the man left Bar Twenty One in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Man suffers head injury and has phone stolen in Ipswich robbery

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Overnight closures on the A14 and Orwell Bridge have begun for essential works

A14

Why the A14 and Orwell Bridge will be closed over nights for two weeks

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon