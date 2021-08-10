Published: 5:42 PM August 10, 2021

Residents in Sproughton are suffering another noisy week as the A14 is closed overnight for survey work between Claydon and Copdock.

Highways England is carrying out a structural survey on the road and every night one carriageway is being closed to traffic between 8pm and 6am the following morning.

Different carriageways are closed each night, meaning that the extra traffic is all coming in one direction - and this is the second time this year residents have been disturbed after similar closures in February.

Highways England head of planning and development, Simon Amor said: "We appreciate that living near roadworks is not easy, and we work hard to keep disruption to a minimum. We are currently carrying out night time structural surveys on the A14 between junctions 52 and 55.

“To minimise the disruption on residents of Sproughton, we have implemented a temporary 20mph speed limit and two-way traffic signal. We have also put up additional signs reminding drivers to respect the residential area. We are grateful for people’s patience while we deliver this important maintenance work."

Local county councillor Christopher Hudson said the first the local residents heard of the diversion was last Thursday: "It was presented as a Fait Acompli. There was nothing that could be done about it. The residents do feel rather put upon!"







