Leaving Suffolk this Easter weekend? Here are the best times to travel

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:13 PM April 14, 2022
The RAC is predicting this Easter bank holiday weekend to be the busiest since the company started collecting data in 2014 - Credit: sarah lucy brown

This Easter Bank Holiday weekend is set to be the busiest weekend of travel – so when are the best times to make journeys?

Good Friday, the first bank holiday of the year, is expected to be the busiest day of travel with over five million car journeys planned by drivers across the country, according to the RAC.

The next busiest day is likely to be bank holiday Monday, with four million separate leisure trips planned.

Saturday and Sunday should see about three and a half million trips each day, with an extra five and a half million trips set to be taken from Friday to Monday. on top of these estimations.

Felixstowe is welcoming visitors to enjoy the seaside but wants to ensure they can socially distance

People are expected to be out and about over the Easter weekend - Credit: Archant

To make travel is as stress-free as possible, the RAC has released the best times to travel on major roads.

On Friday, April 15, the best times to travel are before 9am and after 1pm.

On Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, it is advised that drivers set off after 3pm.

On Monday, April 18, drivers should look to travel on major roads before 10.30am and after 6.30pm.

For those who will be leaving Suffolk this bank holiday weekend, there are some major works in and around the county that are worth considering before setting off.

A14, Newmarket

National Highways East will be closing the A14 between junctions 35 to 39 for drainage purposes.

The closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am over the weekend.

A120, near Braintree

The A120 westbound at Braintree will be closed for reconstruction from Galley's Corner roundabout to Great Dunmow west.

The closure will be in place from 9pm until 6am over Easter.

A12, Junctions 12 to 19, Chelmsford

The A12 northbound between junctions 12 and 19 will be closed for construction works between 9pm and 5am for the four-day weekend.

A12, Junctions 25 to 29, Colchester

There will be closures on the A12 in both directions between junctions 25 and 29 due to barrier and fence repairs.

These closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am over the weekend.

A11, Attleborough to Norwich

The A11 will be closed northbound to southbound from Norwich to Attleborough as reconstruction continues on the concrete carriageway.

This closure will be present between 8pm and 6am on all days.

