Two vehicles have crashed on a slip road off the A14 near Claydon this afternoon, causing a build of traffic in the area.

Suffolk police were called to the crash at 3.30 pm and AA Roadwatch says there is build-up in Station Road.

East of England Ambulance NHS Trust is also on the scene.