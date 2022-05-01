7 roadworks in Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Here are some of the roadworks to keep an eye out for this week - Credit: Simon Parker

Roadworks are set to cause disruption for drivers across Suffolk again this week.

Here are seven you should be aware of:

A14

Lane closures will be put in place in both the eastbound and westbound carriageways near Trimley St Martin between 8pm on Thursday, May 5 and 6am on Friday, May 6.

The lane closure is to allow National Highways to carry out essential safety repairs to the central reservation of the A14.

Gainsborough Road, Ipswich

Gainsborough Road near Christchurch Park will be closed between Tuesday, May 3 and Friday, May 13 while Cadent carries out essential works.

A four-mile diversion route will be in place which should add around 15 minutes to people's journeys.

Henley Road, Ipswich

Henley Road, in north Ipswich, will be closed between Tuesday, May 3 and Friday, May 13 while Suffolk County Council carries out essential roadworks.

While Henley Road is closed there will be an 11-mile diversion route in place which should take around 20 minutes to complete.

London Road, Ipswich

London Road, near Ipswich town centre, will be closed between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, May 3 to allow essential roadworks to be carried out.

While the road closure is in place there will be a two-mile diversion route which is expected to take around 10 minutes.

Bridge Street, Bures St Mary

Bridge Street in Bures St Mary will be closed for emergency roadworks between 9am and 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 3.

A 27-mile diversion route, which is expected to take around 55 minutes to complete, will be in place while the works take place.

Sutton Road, Melton

Sutton Road near Melton will be closed between Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 while Anglian Water carries out essential works.

While the road closure is in place there will be a 14-mile diversion route, which should take around 25 minutes to complete.

The Street, Boxted

The Street in Boxted will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, May 4 while street works are carried out.

While Suffolk County Council carries out the works a 24-mile diversion route will be in place.

