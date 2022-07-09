Three-car crash causing delays near petrol station in Ipswich
Published: 2:49 PM July 9, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A three-car crash is causing delays near a petrol station in Ipswich.
Police were called to the incident in Norwich Road at about 1.40pm on Saturday (July 9) after reports of a crash between a BMW, Ford Fiesta and Audi A3.
The crash is believed to have happened near the Shell garage.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed it was a "damage only" incident and there were no injuries.
Officers remain at the scene and are managing traffic.