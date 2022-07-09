News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Three-car crash causing delays near petrol station in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:49 PM July 9, 2022
A three-car crash is causing queues near the Shell garage in Norwich Road in Ipswich

A three-car crash is causing queues near the Shell garage in Norwich Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A three-car crash is causing delays near a petrol station in Ipswich.

Police were called to the incident in Norwich Road at about 1.40pm on Saturday (July 9) after reports of a crash between a BMW, Ford Fiesta and Audi A3.

The crash is believed to have happened near the Shell garage.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed it was a "damage only" incident and there were no injuries.

Officers remain at the scene and are managing traffic.

