Three-car crash causing delays near petrol station in Ipswich

A three-car crash is causing queues near the Shell garage in Norwich Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A three-car crash is causing delays near a petrol station in Ipswich.

Police were called to the incident in Norwich Road at about 1.40pm on Saturday (July 9) after reports of a crash between a BMW, Ford Fiesta and Audi A3.

The crash is believed to have happened near the Shell garage.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed it was a "damage only" incident and there were no injuries.

Officers remain at the scene and are managing traffic.