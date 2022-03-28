News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Busy Ipswich road partially blocked after crash involving three cars

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:18 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 5:25 PM March 28, 2022
Landseer Road is currently closed after a three vehicle collision

Landseer Road is currently closed after a three vehicle collision - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road in south-east Ipswich is partially blocked after a crash involving three vehicles.

According to Suffolk police, the road is currently partially blocked near Greenwich Close.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm in Landseer Road today, Suffolk police said.

One vehicle is being recovered and one person is reported to have suffered whiplash, a police spokesman added.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers have started to form queues in the area.

