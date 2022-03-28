Busy Ipswich road partially blocked after crash involving three cars

Landseer Road is currently closed after a three vehicle collision - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road in south-east Ipswich is partially blocked after a crash involving three vehicles.

According to Suffolk police, the road is currently partially blocked near Greenwich Close.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm in Landseer Road today, Suffolk police said.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a 3 vehicle RTC on #LandseerRoad, #Ipswich. The road is currently partially blocked near to Greenwich Close. Please avoid the area if possible. #CCR — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) March 28, 2022

One vehicle is being recovered and one person is reported to have suffered whiplash, a police spokesman added.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers have started to form queues in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



