Delays near Orwell Bridge after vehicle breaks down

Published: 5:46 PM October 28, 2021

Traffic is building near the Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic is building near the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich after a vehicle broke down.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the westbound carriageway near junction 57 the A14 just after 5pm today.

The vehicle has broken down just before the bridge and has partially blocked the road, the spokesman added.

The AA traffic map is suggesting there are delays of 16 minutes on the A14, with motorists queuing back to the interchange for the A12.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

