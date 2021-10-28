News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays near Orwell Bridge after vehicle breaks down

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:46 PM October 28, 2021   
Traffic has been worsened by another crash on the A14 between junctions 54 and 55 Picture: SARAH LU

Traffic is building near the Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic is building near the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich after a vehicle broke down.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the westbound carriageway near junction 57 the A14 just after 5pm today.

The vehicle has broken down just before the bridge and has partially blocked the road, the spokesman added.

The AA traffic map is suggesting there are delays of 16 minutes on the A14, with motorists queuing back to the interchange for the A12.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Search and Rescue operation off the coast of Felixstowe.

Suffolk Live

Border Force 'urgently responding' to incident off the Harwich coast

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Gareth Harper has opened a Tapas bar in former Degeros site in St Nicholas Street

Food and Drink

Christmas light DJ to open new Ipswich bar

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Undated file picture of a prostitute in a red-light district. Scotland's deputy justice minister Hug

'Small number' of street workers return to Ipswich, 15 years after murders

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Diss Railway Station

Suffolk Live | Updated

Rail services affected after person hit by train

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon