'Inconsiderate' matchday parking enforced at weekend Town match

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:15 AM February 9, 2022
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ipswich Town FC's Portman Road - Credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Parking that is "inconsiderate" to Ipswich residents during Town matches will continue to face enforcement action, the borough council has warned.

The news comes after several drivers were spotted parking in Birkfield Drive, and Gippeswyk Avenue area despite double yellow lines during the Ipswich Town game on Saturday when the Blues beat Gillingham 1-0 at Portman Road.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said parking restrictions in both areas near the football ground "have been enforced by ticketing". 

He added: "We have dealt with inconsiderate parking here on matchdays for some time.

"There are various car parks in the area near the ground as well as in the town centre that we would recommend are used by those needing to park."

Local resident Tim Graves said: "Cars have parked along Birkfield Drive for as long as I can remember, making it a mud bath. 

"There is plenty of parking throughout the town so no sympathy."

There is no official stadium car park, but there is a car park on Portman Road, West End Road, at the railway station and lots in the town centre.

